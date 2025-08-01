‘Yellow Envelope Bill’ Passes Assembly’s Judiciary Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Contentious changes to the law on labor unions that would significantly restrict companies from suing striking workers passed a session of the National Assembly’s Legislative and Judiciary Committee on Friday.Backed by the ruling Democratic Party, the bill to amend Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, also known as the “yellow envelope bill,” also classifies as an employer any entity that “substantially and specifically controls” working conditions, meaning subcontracted workers could negotiate directly with parent companies.In addition, it expands the right to strike, permitting labor disputes over existing employment conditions, restructurings, layoffs or overdue wages.During a debate after the bill was introduced, Rep. Kim Gi-pyo of the Democratic Party proposed that committee chair Lee Choon-suak end the debate and put the bill to a vote, despite opposition from members of the People Power Party.People Power Party lawmakers called for the opportunity to debate, but Lee dismissed their objections and started the vote, saying it has been debated in the National Assembly for more than a year and it is time for it to be wrapped up.