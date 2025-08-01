Menu Content

Economy

S. Korean Won Weakens past 1,400 Mark against US Dollar

Written: 2025-08-01 16:57:57Updated: 2025-08-01 17:19:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean currency weakened past one-thousand-400 won in intraday trading Friday, crossing the critical threshold again for the first time in over two months, due in part to the renewed strength of the dollar and foreign sell-offs of local stocks.

Friday’s closing spot rate as of 3:30 p.m. stood at one-thousand-401 won against the greenback, losing 14-point-four won from the previous day.

After opening at one-thousand-395 won per dollar, the exchange rate buckled past one-thousand-400 won by around 10:30 a.m. 

This marks the first intraday breach of the one-thousand-400 mark in two and a half months, since May 14, when the local currency weakened to one-thousand-420-point-two won.

According to related analysis, the dollar was bolstered by stronger-than-expected U.S. megacap earnings reports that balanced signs of rising inflation and concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade deadlines, which caused the Federal Reserve to keep its key interest rate unchanged earlier this week.

Meanwhile, foreign stock selling was strong.

Foreign investors sold a net 656 billion won in South Korean stocks, leading the Korea Composite Stock Price Index to shed 126-point-03-points, or three-point-88 percent, to close at three-thousand-119-point-41.
