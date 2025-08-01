DP Pushes to Pass Contentious Broadcasting Bills through Legislation Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislative and Judiciary Committee held a session on Friday, and approved revisions to the Broadcasting Act, the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act and the Korea Educational Broadcasting System Act, each securing support from ten out of 16 lawmakers in attendance.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) strongly protested when committee chair Lee Choon-suak accepted ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Park Kyoon-taek's recommendation to end the debate on the bills and put them to a vote.The revisions stipulate an increase in the number of directors at KBS from eleven to 15, and from nine to 13 at both the Foundation for Broadcast Culture(FBC), the largest shareholder of MBC, and EBS.While the right to recommend directors is currently limited to the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), it would be extended to include the National Assembly, academia, viewer panels, and the judicial community.The DP claims that the revisions are meant to enhance democracy and transparency within the public broadcasters, against the main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) claim that the Lee Jae Myung administration is attempting to seize control of public broadcasters.