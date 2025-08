Photo : YONHAP News

Some of Seoul and Washington's field training exercise(FTX), part of their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) combined drills scheduled for mid-August, may be postponed until next month.Sources within Seoul's military said on Friday that the allies are in talks to reschedule some of the FTX portion of the annual exercises due to the ongoing heat wave, while proceeding with the simulation-based command post exercise(CPX).Around ten out of 30 to 40 FTX drills could be subject to the delay.Speaking to reporters on Friday, an official from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that there is no special meaning attached to separating the FTX portion from the UFS, referring to how it was initially not a part of the UFS prior to their integration.