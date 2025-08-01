Minister Pledges Best Efforts toward Stable Management of National Pension

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong pledged her best efforts to ensure that the national pension is managed in a more stable manner to meet public expectation and to win public confidence.Presiding over a session of the national pension operation committee on Friday, Jeong mentioned how the pension posted a record 15 percent earnings rate last year and grew to become one of the world's top three pensions valued at one-point-two quadrillion won, or around 854 billion U.S. dollars.The minister stressed that the earnings rate is a very important means to increase the pension plan's sustainability.She then urged the pension management headquarters to closely monitor the rising volatility in the global financial market and to take swift and proper response measures.The committee is the highest decision-making body headed by the health and welfare minister that reviews and votes on key matters concerning the pension operation.