Visitors to Nat'l Museum of More than Double in July on ‛KPop Demon Hunters' Fever

Written: 2025-08-01 19:31:16Updated: 2025-08-01 19:35:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Visitors to the National Museum of Korea more than doubled in July from a year earlier, riding on the popularity of the Netflix animation flick, "KPop Demon Hunters."

According to the Museum on Friday, it logged 694-thousand-552 visitors between July 1 and 30, compared to 338-thousand-868 during the same period last year.

With the cumulative count for 2025 standing at three-point-42 million as of Wednesday, up 71-point-five percent year-on-year, the Museum expects the annual tally to surpass four million to set a new record.

The Museum attributed the uptick in the number of visitors to the summer vacation season, as well as the worldwide popularity of "KPop Demon Hunters," featuring characters derived from traditional folklore, as well as traditional accessories, some of which can be found at the museum.

In the wake of the sharp rise in visitors, the Museum said it has dispatched additional personnel to assist visitors with parking, while advising them to take public transportation to avoid long queues.
