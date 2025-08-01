Trump: US in 'Great Relationship' with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News / EPA/WILL OLIVER

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States has a "great relationship" with South Korea, after the two sides reached a trade agreement in which Washington reduced its reciprocal tariff from 25 percent to 15 percent. In return, Seoul pledged to invest 350 billion dollars in the U.S.Trump made the remark on Friday when asked about an upcoming summit with President Lee Jae Myung. He said the meeting would take place at the White House within two weeks, after announcing the trade deal on Wednesday.Related details were also discussed between the two sides' foreign ministers in Washington the day before.Speaking to South Korean correspondents on Thursday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was "constructive," adding that the two sides began consultations on the details of the expected summit.Cho said he and Rubio reaffirmed the allies' shared goal of achieving complete denuclearization of North Korea, and agreed to further strengthen trilateral security cooperation with Japan.