Photo : YONHAP News

"Golden," an original soundtrack from Netflix's global hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," has climbed to the top of the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart Top 100.According to the chart released on Friday, "Golden," performed by the film's fictional K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X, jumped three spots from the previous week to reach number one.The song topped the official chart on the sixth week of its release.The Official Charts website noted that "KPop Demon Hunters" has taken over, and that “Golden” is the first K-pop song to reach number one in the U.K. in 13 years, following Psy’s "Gangnam Style."Martin Talbot, the chart's CEO, said the achievement represents another "landmark moment for the globally dominating South Korean genre.""Golden" is also the first song from an animated film to top the chart since "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" from Disney's "Encanto" hit number one in 2022.