Seoul, Washington Arranging White House Summit amid Confusions over Rice

Photo : YONHAP News / Aaron Schwartz/UPI

Anchor: Seoul and Washington are working to arrange the first summit between Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump. This comes as the two sides remain at odds over the details of their recent tariff agreements, especially over whether South Korea will open its rice market to U.S. farmers. Foreign policy experts say President Trump is likely to raise more sensitive issues at his upcoming meeting with Lee.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Seoul's top trade negotiator says the recent tariff talks in Washington was "like war," but the two sides never discussed the issue of opening South Korea's rice market.Upon returning to South Korea Friday evening, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol addressed the matter, saying rice was not a topic at all in the trade negotiations.[Sound bite: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol (Korean-English)]"Rice was not discussed at all. Regarding additional market openings, I will have to look into what the U.S. meant, but I can tell you there were no discussions about further opening the (rice) market."But the White House says otherwise.[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt]“South Korea will pay a 15 percent tariff, including a 15 percent on autos, while providing historic market access to American goods like autos and rice."While the two sides remain at odds over the details of their agreement, Seoul and Washington are now working to arrange the first summit between Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump at the White House.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]Reporter: "About South Korea and the United States... (inaudible)""We have a great relationship with South Korea."Trump on Friday avoided elaborating further on bilateral ties. But foreign policy experts say the American president would want more concessions on investment and a new cost-sharing agreement for the U.S. troop presence on the Korean Peninsula at the summit, which he said will take place in two weeks.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.