KMA: Downpours of Up to 80mm/h to Follow Ongoing Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As the nation continues to swing between heat and rain this summer, the current heat wave is expected to give way to heavy downpours starting Sunday, with some areas likely to see rainfall of up to 80 millimeters per hour.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The ongoing heat wave nationwide is forecast to be followed by days of downpours starting Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Saturday that a weakened portion of a high-pressure system from the North Pacific is shifting northeast.This change is opening a pathway for rain due to the influence of the year’s ninth Typhoon Krosa, which is passing east-northeast of Tokyo, and the 20th tropical depression advancing northeast.While there is already a high amount of vapor over the Yellow Sea, where surface temperatures have risen about three degrees Celsius to around 30 degrees amid the heat wave, additional vapor is set to enter the Korean Peninsula from the south as the North Pacific high-pressure system regains strength.The warm, humid air is forecast to clash with dry air from a Tibetan high-pressure system to the north, bringing intense rainfall to western and southern parts of the country between Sunday and Monday.Downpours of up to 80 millimeters per hour are expected in the capital region, central Chungcheong, southwestern Jeolla provinces, and along the southern coast in South Gyeongsang Province.Gwangju, South Jeolla, Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang are expected to see over 200 millimeters of cumulative rainfall, with the capital area, Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong, and North Jeolla likely to receive more than 150 millimeters, and Jeju Island up to over 120 millimeters.Another round of heavy rain is expected in the central and southern regions between Wednesday and Thursday, as newly formed rain clouds from a second clash of warm, humid air and cold, dry air pass through.While heat wave alerts may be lifted temporarily due to the cooler temperatures brought by the rain, they are likely to return once the rain subsides.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.