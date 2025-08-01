FM Cho Discusses Alliance, N. Korea, Global Security with US Officials

Photo : YONHAP News / Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed the South Korea-U.S. alliance, North Korea issues, and global security with U.S. senators and White House officials during his visit to Washington.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Cho on Friday met with Republican Senator Bill Hagerty and Pete Ricketts, a Republican senator who chairs the East Asia Subcommittee under the Foreign Relations Committee. He also spoke by phone with Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.Cho emphasized the importance of the alliance for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the broader region, and said the recent trade agreement between the two countries helped strengthen the foundation for strategic economic cooperation.He also called for congressional support to advance future-oriented partnerships in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and small modular reactors.The senators expressed strong support for South Korea’s pledged investments in America’s shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors, and Ricketts reaffirmed bipartisan backing for Washington’s defense commitments on the Korean Peninsula.During a separate meeting with U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker, Cho requested cooperation to ensure the expected summit between the two countries' leaders becomes an opportunity to solidify recent achievements in bilateral cooperation.