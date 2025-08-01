Spurs Captain Son Heung-min Announces Exit from Premier League Club after 10 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean captain Son Heung-min has announced his departure from the Premier League club this summer, after a decade.The 33-year-old made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday, ahead of a preseason match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium, saying it was "the toughest decision" of his football career.Son said he was proud to have been with the same team for ten years, and that he gave his all every single day.He added that after achieving his goals with the team, including winning the Europa League title, he now feels ready for a change and a new beginning.Although Tottenham exercised an option to extend his contract by another year until the summer of 2026, there had been much speculation about his transfer ahead of what would have been his final season.While Son declined to talk about his next move at the press event, he has been linked to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC in the United States, with clubs in the Saudi Pro League also reportedly interested in signing him.During his time with the Spurs, Son won the 2020 FIFA Puskás Award for his stunning solo goal against Burnley, and claimed the Premier League Golden Boot as the top scorer in the 2021–2022 season.