Photo : YONHAP News

Four-term Democratic Party Rep. Jung Chung-rae has been elected party chairman and will be the ruling party’s first leader during the Lee Jae Myung administration.The party announced the results on Saturday during a party convention held at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, with 15-thousand lawmakers and general party members in attendance.The results reflect both the votes of party members and public opinion polls, with Jung winning 61-point-74 percent of all votes against three-term Rep. Park Chan-dae’s 38-point-26 percent.Jung is set to take over for the remaining year in what would have been President Lee’s term as party chairman and will lead the ruling party in the local elections next June.The party also elected first-term Rep. Hwang Myeong-seon, the only candidate, to the Supreme Council to fill the vacancy left by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok.