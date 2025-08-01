'Shipbuilding Cooperation Project Key to Concluding US Trade Deal'

Photo : KBS News

Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Kim Yong-beom stated that a Seoul-led shipbuilding cooperation initiative, known as the "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" (MASGA) project, played a pivotal role in finalizing a trade agreement with the United States.Speaking on a KBS program on Sunday, Kim emphasized that without the shipbuilding initiative, the negotiations might have reached a stalemate.The MASGA project includes a 150-billion-dollar investment by South Korea in the U.S. shipbuilding industry, forming part of a broader 350-billion-dollar investment package pledged by Seoul in exchange for the United States lowering its reciprocal tariff rate on South Korean goods to 15 percent.Regarding the 350-billion-dollar commitment, Kim clarified that it is not a structure in which South Korea blindly allocates funds.He explained that the financial package is contingent upon the United States taking responsibility for identifying, planning and proposing meaningful projects.Kim stressed that South Korea will not provide unconditional financing, and any U.S.-proposed projects will be subject to review and must demonstrate both commercial viability and rational value.He also reaffirmed that under the terms of the trade deal, Seoul will not further open its rice and beef markets to American imports.