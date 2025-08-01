Heavy Rain Advisories Lifted; Scattered Showers to Continue through Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain advisories for the Jeolla and Gyeongsang regions have all been lifted after record-breaking overnight downpours, but sporadic showers are continuing in some areas Monday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, the country’s southern region can expect more than 80 millimeters of rain through Tuesday morning, while the Chungcheong area and Jeju Island can expect 60 millimeters.The capital region and Gangwon Province are likely to see 30 millimeters of rain.Rain in the central region is forecast to taper off by Monday evening, while showers in the southern region are expected to end early Tuesday morning.However, scattered showers may return between Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening in inland parts of the central region and in the southern region.Nationwide, more rain is expected on Wednesday.Daytime temperatures will range from 29 to 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the intense heat expected to ease slightly.