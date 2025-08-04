2,500 Evacuated amid Overnight Downpours in Southern Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The torrential rain that pounded the country’s southern region overnight has forced the evacuation of about 25-hundred people.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, as of 4:30 a.m., about 25-hundred people from some 18-hundred households across six cities and provinces had temporarily fled their homes due to heavy downpours.At sea, four passenger vessels on three routes had stopped running as of 4 a.m., while some 260 low-lying roads and bridges across the nation, and about 80 underpasses and general roads, were closed due to safety concerns.No official tally of property damage or casualties has been released yet.The headquarters said it is investigating to determine whether a fatal accident that occurred Sunday evening in Muan, South Jeolla Province, was caused by the heavy rain.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety raised its emergency posture to Level Two at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and elevated the heavy rain crisis level to the second-highest, “alert,” in the four-notch system.