Foreign Minister: Lee-Trump Summit Unlikely to Be Delayed to Next Month

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun says final coordination is underway for a summit between South Korea and the U.S., adding that it is unlikely to be delayed until next month.Cho conveyed the information to reporters on Sunday at Incheon International Airport after returning from his trip to the U.S. and Japan.During his first trip to the U.S. since taking office, Cho met with his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, and other senior U.S. officials.Cho said that in the meetings, the two sides reaffirmed the solid South Korea-U.S. combined response posture and extended deterrence, and agreed to continue to cooperate.Asked about the Trump administration’s push to “modernize” the alliance, Cho said it will involve taking various measures, such as strengthening defense capabilities in the face of a tense international security environment.The minister dismissed concerns that the push will affect Seoul’s ties with China, saying the government has clearly explained to China the measures it plans to take.