Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun says the U.S. forces stationed in South Korea will remain here and their role will remain unchanged.The minister made the remarks during an interview with the Washington Post, published Sunday.Asked about the future of the U.S. forces in South Korea under the Trump administration, Cho said Seoul is talking with Washington but there is no concern about the matter, adding that the troops will remain in the country and their role will not change.Asked about the impact of a potential military drawdown on the South Korea-U.S. relationship, Cho said it’s a hypothetical question and he doesn’t think it will happen.The top diplomat continued that he met a number of U.S. senators during his recent trip to the U.S. and they all assured him there will be no change to the U.S. troop presence.