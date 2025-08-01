Menu Content

Ukraine: Russia Helping N. Korea Produce Iranian-Style Attack Drones

Written: 2025-08-04 11:04:54Updated: 2025-08-04 13:42:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia is reportedly helping North Korea produce drones modeled after Iran’s Shahed attack drones.

According to Reuters, Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made the claim in a social media post on Friday. 

Yemak reportedly said in the post that Russia is believed to have provided Pyongyang with Shahed-136 suicide drone technology and helped set up production lines as part of cooperation on missile development.

In early July, Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said Russia was helping North Korea build production facilities for the Geran, the Russian version of Iran’s Shahed drone.

At the time, Seoul-based NK News cited Kovalenko as saying that Russian instructors were training North Korean drone pilots to operate attack drones at training sites near Pyongyang and Wonsan.  

In June, Ukrainian intelligence authorities said Russia agreed to transfer technology to North Korea to manufacture the Geran and other attack drones.
