Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has started removing the loudspeakers installed along the inter-Korean border for propaganda broadcasts.The defense ministry said Monday that this is a practical way to ease inter-Korean tensions without compromising the military’s readiness posture.About 20 fixed loudspeakers are set to be removed within the next two to three days.The military suspended loudspeaker broadcasts targeting the North on June 11, shortly after the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration.In response, North Korea stopped its own loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at the South.