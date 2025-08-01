Menu Content

Special Counsel Summons Ex-Foreign Minister in Ex-First Lady Probe

Written: 2025-08-04 11:48:18Updated: 2025-08-04 15:12:45

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has summoned former Foreign Minister Park Jin as part of an investigation into corruption allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

Park was asked to appear as a witness at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in central Seoul at 2 p.m. Monday.

The team plans to question Park in relation to the surprise visit to Ukraine in July 2023 by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

The team will also look into whether the visit was linked to Sambu Construction, whose stocks soared in value more than fivefold after it participated in a forum on Ukraine reconstruction in Poland in May 2023.

Min’s team suspects that former and current executives of the builder misled investors into buying the firm’s shares in 2023 on false information that Sambu would take part in reconstruction projects in war-torn Ukraine, then sold off their shares at inflated prices.

The team is looking into whether the former presidential couple played a role in the scheme.
