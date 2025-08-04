Heat Wave Returns after Heavy Rain; Humidity to Push Up Heat Index

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The heavy rain that drenched the country’s southern region overnight has mostly subsided, followed by the return of a nationwide heat wave and high levels of humidity.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Heavy rain alerts that were in place nationwide were lifted Monday morning, after heavy rain clouds from the Yellow Sea passed over the east coast on Sunday.Flood alerts were also lifted as water levels fell in the Yeongsan and Nakdong River basins in the southern region.The heat wave returned after the short-lived rainstorm, with daytime highs on Monday expected to hit 31 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Busan, and 33 degrees in Gwangju and Daegu, with the humidity likely to push the heat index even higher.As of 11 a.m., heat wave alerts were in place throughout the country, except in the southern part of Gyeonggi Province and some areas in South Chungcheong Province.Morning lows on Tuesday are forecast to range between 23 and 27 degrees, higher than Monday’s, before daytime highs rise to between 30 and 35 degrees.The heat is projected to continue throughout the week.Showers are also likely to continue until Tuesday, up to 80 millimeters in the Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions in the south, up to 60 millimeters in the central Chungcheong region, up to 40 millimeters in Gangwon Province on the east coast, and up to 20 millimeters in the capital area.The Korea Meteorological Administration urged residents in the Gyeongsang region to exercise caution, as heavy rains are in the forecast, accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong wind.More rain is expected nationwide starting Wednesday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.