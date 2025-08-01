Menu Content

Politics

Presidential Office Reaffirms No Further Opening of Rice, Beef Markets in US Talks

Written: 2025-08-04 15:20:51Updated: 2025-08-04 15:28:08

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has reiterated that there will be no further opening of South Korea’s rice and beef markets after recent tariff negotiations with the United States.

Kim Yong-beom, the presidential chief of staff for policy, said Sunday during an appearance on a KBS 1TV current affairs show that only technical discussions were held to streamline quarantine procedures, with no additional concessions made.

He dismissed speculation that new demands might arise at an upcoming summit between the two countries’ leaders, saying all trade matters have already been settled.

Regarding the recent talks, Kim acknowledged that the global trade order is shifting, with trade imbalances and deficits now seen as more serious issues, posing new challenges for export-driven economies like South Korea, which must consider diversification and other strategies.

He added that while the country succeeded in defending access to its agricultural markets, domestic dialogue is needed to address related issues such as barriers to U.S. beef imports.
