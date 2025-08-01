Menu Content

Economy

Industry Minister Vows to Minimize Tariff Impact in Talks with Business Leaders

Written: 2025-08-04 15:40:29Updated: 2025-08-04 15:41:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won on Monday to thank the business community for its support during recent U.S. tariff negotiations and to discuss ways to mitigate future impacts.

Kim said the agreement eased a major source of uncertainty for South Korean companies but emphasized that further cooperation is needed to address remaining challenges.

Chey, who also serves as chairperson of SK Group, welcomed the outcome but urged the government to align tariff policy with broader industrial strategy and foster a more forward-looking trade environment.

Kim also addressed proposed revisions to labor union laws and the Commercial Act, saying they must not place undue burdens on businesses, and pledged continued dialogue with industry leaders.

Later that day, Kim also met with Sohn Kyung-shik, chairperson of the Korea Enterprises Federation and CJ Group.

This marked Kim’s first meeting with senior business leaders both since his appointment and the conclusion of the South Korea-U.S. tariff agreement.
