Torrential Rain Hits Southern Region, Reginites Disaster Fears

Photo : YONHAP News

At least one person has died and hundreds have been evacuated as torrential rains once again battered the southern part of the country starting Sunday evening, sparking disaster alerts and reigniting fears.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, parts of Gwangju and South Jeolla Province received up to 142 millimeters of rain in an hour at one point.A total of 236 people from 178 households were forced to flee to safe zones overnight, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters confirmed on Monday, while 173 cases of damage were reported in Gwangju and 416 cases in South Jeolla Province.A man in his 60s, who had been trying to protect his greenhouse from flooding, was found dead in a stream in Muan on Sunday evening, authorities said.The national weather agency said the extreme rain was likely the result of typhoon activity in the region, coupled with water vapor in the atmosphere generated by the long, intense heat wave, factors that were also cited as causes of last month’s heavy rain.This return of extreme rain in 15 days resulted in record levels of precipitation, with Muan Airport receiving 290 millimeters of rain from Sunday to Monday at 5 a.m., while Gwangju recorded 196 millimeters overnight, about half of its average for the month of August.Weather officials said more than one-thousand-600 lighting strikes were also observed.