Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Monday has tabled a set of controversial broadcasting reform bills, prompting the main opposition People Power Party to launch a filibuster.The ruling Democratic Party-backed bills are intended to increase transparency and fairness in public broadcasting, while the opposition argues they threaten political neutrality.The ruling party, which holds a majority, revised the legislative schedule to prioritize the broadcasting bills ahead of proposed amendments to labor and corporate laws.While the DP can end a filibuster and force a vote 24 hours after it begins, only one more bill can be processed within the July session, which ends August 5.As a result, the so-called yellow envelope bill and amendments to the Commercial Act will be pushed to the upcoming extraordinary session.