Politics Democratic Party Delays Online Platform Bill until after S. Korea-US Summit

The ruling Democratic Party has decided to postpone deliberations on a bill aimed at regulating the dominance of large online platform companies until after the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit later this month.



Lawmakers from the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee made the decision after a closed-door meeting with the Korea Fair Trade Commission on Monday.



The proposed legislation includes measures to prevent online platforms from abusing their market dominance and to strengthen protections for smaller businesses operating on those platforms.



The delay comes amid U.S. concerns that the bill could disadvantage American tech firms, with Washington recently labeling it a potential nontariff barrier.



Ruling party lawmakers say they will proceed cautiously after reviewing the government’s position and any diplomatic implications following the summit.