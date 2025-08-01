Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Democratic Party Delays Online Platform Bill until after S. Korea-US Summit

Written: 2025-08-04 16:41:25Updated: 2025-08-04 17:00:24

The ruling Democratic Party has decided to postpone deliberations on a bill aimed at regulating the dominance of large online platform companies until after the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit later this month.

Lawmakers from the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee made the decision after a closed-door meeting with the Korea Fair Trade Commission on Monday.

The proposed legislation includes measures to prevent online platforms from abusing their market dominance and to strengthen protections for smaller businesses operating on those platforms.

The delay comes amid U.S. concerns that the bill could disadvantage American tech firms, with Washington recently labeling it a potential nontariff barrier.

Ruling party lawmakers say they will proceed cautiously after reviewing the government’s position and any diplomatic implications following the summit.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >