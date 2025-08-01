Small-Business Sales Up 2% on Back of Gov’t Stimulus Program

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey shows small-business sales have picked up on the back of the government’s Livelihood Recovery Consumption Coupon program.According to data released Monday by Korea Credit Data, a small-business management information firm, the average card sales of small businesses nationwide from July 21-27 increased by two-point-two percent from a week earlier.That’s the result of an analysis of card sales data from 382-thousand-207 small businesses during the first week of the stimulus coupon program.The highest growth rate was seen at optical shops, where sales rose nearly 59 percent from the previous week.Sales in fashion and clothing rose 28 percent, while sales at noodle eateries, foreign language academies, pizzerias, beauty shops, and sports and leisure businesses also showed increases in the 20 percent range.South Gyeongsang Province posted the highest sales growth of any region, nine-point-four percent, with North Jeolla Province in second place at seven-point-five percent and Gangwon Province third at six-point-six percent.However, sales fell in Seoul and on Jeju Island.