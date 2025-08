Photo : YONHAP News

After a steep fall last week, and with heightened expectations for monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, investors have been able to purchase blue chip shares at bargain rates amid a Seoul stock rebound.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 28-point-34 points, or zero-point-91 percent, Monday to close at three-thousand-147-point-75.This came after the KOSPI’s steepest fall in nearly four months last week, with the announcement of a proposed tax increase that would affect corporations and stock investors.Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data stoked apprehension over a possible international economic recession, as well as hopes for rate cuts by the Fed later this year.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose eleven-point-27 points, or one-point-46 percent, to close at 784-point-06.