Police Investigating Death of Actor Song Yeong-gyu

Police have launched an investigation into the death of actor Song Yeong-gyu, who was found dead amid an ongoing drunk driving case.According to the Yongin Dongbu Police Station on Monday, the body of the 55-year-old actor was found around 8 a.m. in a vehicle parked in a residential area of the city’s Cheoin District.Investigators have yet to find any signs of foul play and plan to question Song’s family about the circumstances surrounding his death.The late actor had been referred to the prosecution after he allegedly drove while intoxicated for around five kilometers from Yongin’s Giheung District to Cheoin District on the night of June 19.News of the incident resulted in Song’s abrupt departure from the play “Shakespeare in Love,” and some of his scenes were cut from the drama series “The Defects” and “The Winning Try.”Song is well known for his portrayal of a police detective in the 2019 action comedy “Extreme Job,” as well as for appearances in the 2022 drama series “Narco-Saints” and “Big Bet.”