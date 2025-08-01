PPP Launches Filibuster after DP Pushes to Introduce Contentious Broadcasting Bill for Plenary Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties are clashing over a contentious package of three broadcasting bills after the ruling Democratic Party(DP) pushed to put them to a plenary vote.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) initiated a filibuster after one of the bills, revisions to the Broadcasting Act, was introduced at Monday's plenary session at around 4 p.m.The other two bills are revisions to the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act and the Korea Educational Broadcasting System Act.They stipulate increasing the number of directors at KBS, MBC majority shareholder the Foundation for Broadcast Culture(FBC), and EBS who have the authority to recommend candidates for head of public broadcasting.The revisions also include a requirement for consent when appointing positions in charge of news reporting.While the DP claims that these revisions are meant to enhance democracy and transparency within the public broadcasters, the PPP claims that the administration is attempting to seize control of the public broadcasters and intends to continue filibustering overnight.The main opposition is set to filibuster against the remaining two bills, as well as other disputed bills, including revisions to the Commercial Act.As the July extra session is set to end on Tuesday, only the bill to revise the Broadcasting Act is expected to be passed by the DP-heavy parliament during the current session.