Photo : YONHAP News

Director Park Chan-wook's upcoming film "No Other Choice" has been selected to open the 30th Busan International Film Festival(BIFF), which is set to be held next month.On Monday, the festival organizers described their choice of Park's first feature in three years as an answer to the question of which film fans flocking to the festival would want to see the most on opening night, calling it a film that can invigorate Korean cinema in this moment.Based on the mystery novel "The Ax" by American writer Donald E. Westlake, "No Other Choice" is a dark thriller about a middle-aged man who sets out to find a new job after being fired from a paper company.Lee Byung-hun, who plays the lead role, is also the host of this year's BIFF opening ceremony.The 30th Busan International Film Festival will run from September 17 to 26.