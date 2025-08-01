Menu Content

POSCO E&C Reports Another Industrial Accident after being Reprimanded by Pres. Lee

Written: 2025-08-04 19:39:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic builder POSCO E&C, which was reprimanded by President Lee Jae Myung last week over its series of industrial accidents causing worker deaths, reported yet another accident that left a worker unconscious.

According to the Gwangmyeong Police Station on Monday, a Myanmar national in his 30s, who was working at a construction site of an expressway in Gwangmyeong's Okgil area, was assumed to have been struck by electricity at around 1:34 p.m.

The worker had no vital signs and was sent to a nearby hospital unconscious.

He has reportedly recovered breathing, but has yet to regain consciousness.

POSCO E&C, which suspended work at all its construction sites following last week's death of a worker on the Hamyang-Ulsan expressway in South Gyeongsang Province, is reported to have resumed work in Gwangmyeong on Monday after a safety inspection.

Last Tuesday, President Lee censured the company for failing to prevent a recurrence of worker deaths, even accusing the builder of killing its workers through gross negligence.
