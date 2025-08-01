Special Team Reaffirms Resolve to Arrest Ex-Pres. Yoon for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating allegations surrounding ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee reaffirmed its resolve to execute a warrant to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning.At a press briefing on Monday, assistant counselor Moon Hong-joo said he was carefully reviewing the matter to prevent any problems in the process.The assistant counselor said the former president, as a member of a special counsel team that probed former President Park Geun-hye's influence-peddling scandal in 2017, had used force to arrest Park's confidante Choi Soon-sil, stressing that he intends to follow suit.Moon, who had failed an attempt to execute the warrant against Yoon last Friday, refuted Yoon's claim that he was only in his undergarments to cool down amid the heat wave.The assistant counselor said it was his understanding that at the time, the former president who is in detention over his martial law move at the Seoul Detention Center, was stubbornly resisting the warrant execution.In response to criticism that the special team was excessively trying to forcibly bring Yoon in for questioning when he has no intent to testify, Moon said it is the principle to question a suspect prior to indictment.