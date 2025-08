Photo : YONHAP News

The filibuster launched by the main opposition People Power Party to protest a broadcasting bill is expected to conclude Tuesday afternoon.Around 4 p.m., the National Assembly is set to vote on a motion to end the filibuster, submitted by Democratic Party lawmaker Moon Jin-seog and others.According to the National Assembly Act, a filibuster can be terminated 24 hours after it begins if at least three-fifths of all members approve the motion.The ruling Democratic Party submitted the motion to end the debate shortly after the People Power Party initiated the filibuster around 4 p.m. Monday.Once the filibuster concludes, the National Assembly will immediately proceed to vote on the bill.However, as the July extraordinary parliamentary session ends Tuesday, other bills will be addressed in the August session.