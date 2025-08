Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says there are no set plans for a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba before or after Lee’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung conveyed the information Monday during a press briefing, when asked about the possibility of Lee holding back-to-back summit talks with the leaders of the U.S. and Japan.Kang said there is no set schedule at this time.Some within the ruling bloc have raised the possibility that President Lee may stop by Japan to hold talks with Ishiba after the upcoming summit with Trump, which is expected to take place in the U.S. this month.The presidential office is expected to finalize the schedule for Lee’s summit with Trump before arranging a summit with Ishiba.