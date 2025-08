Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided a church led by a far-right pastor allegedly involved in a mob attack on the Seoul Western District Court early this year.The security investigation division at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Tuesday that investigators are conducting a search and seizure operation targeting Sarang Jeil Church and pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.Jeon is being investigated on allegations that he incited unlawful entry into a specially protected facility.Civic groups and the Democratic Party filed a complaint against Jeon, accusing him of inciting insurrection and saying he encouraged the violent intrusion into the court in January.Dozens of people were indicted on related charges after violence and vandalism broke out in and around the courthouse on January 19, shortly after the court issued a pretrial detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over the martial law incident.