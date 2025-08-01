Chinese Embassy Stresses Good Relationships with Neighboring Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese embassy in South Korea has stressed that China maintains friendly ties with neighboring countries.The embassy issued the statement on Monday after South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said in an interview with the Washington Post that in Northeast Asia, China is becoming somewhat “problematic” for its neighbors.The embassy said China currently maintains favorable relations with all neighboring nations and that the vast majority of them regard strengthening friendly cooperation with China as a foreign policy priority.In the Washington Post interview, released Sunday, Cho also said Seoul will try to send a message to China that it wants to maintain a good relationship and see China abide by international law, not only in bilateral matters but in regional affairs too.The Chinese embassy said China has consistently and firmly upheld the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law, and the fundamental norms of international relations founded on the UN Charter.The embassy added that since the launch of South Korea’s new administration, the two countries have actively engaged with one another, marking a positive start to bilateral relations.