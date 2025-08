Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says South Korea seeks to develop bilateral relations with China based on the strong alliance with the United States.The top office voiced the position Tuesday in relation to Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s recent comment describing China as “somewhat problematic” for neighboring countries.The presidential office explained that Cho’s remarks were intended to express Seoul’s intent to continue efforts to build a South Korea-China relationship that benefits the people economically and contributes to regional stability and prosperity, despite some differences on certain issues.The top office also highlighted that Cho noted the need for other countries to engage with China.In an interview with the Washington Post, released Sunday, Cho said that in Northeast Asia, China is becoming somewhat “problematic” for its neighbors.