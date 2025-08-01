Interior Minister: 93.6% of Eligible S. Koreans Apply for Consumption Coupons

Photo : YONHAP News

Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung has said nearly 94 percent of all those eligible to receive government cash vouchers have applied for them.The minister conveyed the information on Tuesday during a session of the parliamentary committee on public administration and security.Yun said that as of Monday, some 47-point-36 people, or 93-point-six percent of all those eligible, had applied for the so-called consumption coupons.The minister said some rural areas had lower application rates, around 60 percent to 70 percent, because some regions ran out of coupons provided in the form of gift certificates.Regarding military personnel, the minister explained that they can receive and use the coupons via special debit cards issued to military personnel, which are accepted at military PX stores across the country.Yun added that the government has asked the defense ministry to grant leave to all service members before the end of November, when the coupons expire, so they can use them in their own communities.