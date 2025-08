Photo : YONHAP News

The average temperature nationwide last month was the second-highest on record, surpassed only in July 1994.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, the average temperature in July was 27-point-one degrees Celsius, two-point-five degrees higher than the seasonal average.The average mercury level during the same month in 1994 was 27-point-seven degrees, while July 2018 ranked third at 26-point-six degrees.Looking at the first ten days of the month this year, the average temperature was 28-point-two degrees, the highest on record and four-point-eight degrees higher than average.There were 14-point-five days of heat wave weather nationwide in July, the third-highest number to date, and six-point-seven tropical nights, the fourth-highest number on record.Seoul saw a record 23 tropical nights in July.