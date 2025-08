Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said Tuesday that businesses will be placed at the center of South Korea’s economic strategy, vowing full government support to drive future growth.Chairing the first meeting of a new growth strategy task force, Koo called the next five years the country’s “final golden window” to transition to a hyper-innovative economy.The meeting brought together key business leaders, including Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, as well as senior government officials and presidential aides.Koo said the government, the private sector and academia will jointly identify key “hyper-innovation” technologies and channel all available resources into their development.Plans include building public-private partnerships to commercialize technologies such as AI manufacturing robots and autonomous vehicles, with a detailed strategy and budget to be unveiled later this month.