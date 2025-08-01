Menu Content

Google Expresses Intent to Purchase Satellite Images from S. Korea with Sensitive Areas Blurred Out

Written: 2025-08-05 15:37:55Updated: 2025-08-05 16:03:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Google has expressed its intention to purchase satellite images of South Korea with sensitive facilities blurred out, ahead of Seoul’s decision on whether to permit the overseas transfer of the country’s high-precision map data.

In a blog post Tuesday, Google said its mission is to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful,” but that over ten million foreign visitors to South Korea each year face inconveniences because the Google Maps navigation service is limited here.

The tech giant said the map it has requested is not the one-to-one-thousand-scale high-resolution map, but the one-to-five-thousand-scale national base map, which is the same data used by most domestic mapping services that have also passed Seoul’s security review.

Google said blurring sensitive sites directly on the original satellite imagery is the most effective method, adding that it is working with Seoul to do this in compliance with local security requirements.

Google currently offers South Korean maps using publicly available lower-resolution one-to-25-thousand-scale map data, combined with aerial and satellite imagery.

Seoul refused similar requests from Google in 2007 and 2016, citing the need to protect the country’s security facilities, including its military bases.

Officials in Seoul are expected to deliberate on Google’s request Friday, with a decision unlikely to be finalized before a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.
