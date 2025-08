Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is expected to begin early Wednesday across South Korea, after increasingly cloudy skies starting Tuesday night.Forecasts predict up to 120 millimeters of rain in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon Province, up to 100 millimeters in the Chungcheong region, and around 80 millimeters in southern regions.Before that, scattered showers are expected Tuesday in most areas outside the capital, with some southern regions receiving more than 100 millimeters.Thunderstorms and localized downpours accompanied by lightning are likely during this period.While heat advisories remained in effect across much of the country on Tuesday, daytime temperatures on Wednesday are expected to drop by up to five degrees Celsius, with most areas ranging from 27 to 34 degrees.