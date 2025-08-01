Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Cho: S. Korea Wants to Maintain Good Relations with China, See It Abide by Int’l Law

Written: 2025-08-05 15:50:38Updated: 2025-08-05 15:56:49

FM Cho: S. Korea Wants to Maintain Good Relations with China, See It Abide by Int’l Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the Lee Jae Myung government aims to maintain good relations with China while it cooperates with the United States and Japan to prevent China from threatening the international order.

Cho made the remarks in an interview with the Washington Post, released Sunday local time, during which he spoke about geopolitical challenges such as military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

The minister said, “In Northeast Asia, we have another problem of China becoming somewhat problematic with its neighbors,” pointing to Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea and the Yellow Sea, where it has caused conflicts by claiming sovereignty over islands and installing structures without permission.

Cho said, however, that despite becoming wary of China’s rise and challenges, the government seeks to maintain good relations and to see China abide by international law not only on bilateral matters but regional affairs too. 

He went on to say that he noted the need for ties with China during his recent meetings with Japan’s prime minister and foreign minister, and that efforts to engage Beijing will all be done in cooperation with the U.S.

Cho’s interview came on the heels of his visit to Washington on Thursday last week, when he met with officials from the Donald Trump administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >