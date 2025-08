Photo : YONHAP News

After the markets opened strong on Tuesday, heightened expectations of monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve drove Seoul stocks up even higher by closing time.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 50-point-25 points, or one-point-six percent, Tuesday to close at three-thousand-198.Investor hopes for a rate change from the Fed were fueled by a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report showing that actual job creation has fallen short of market projections by around 27-thousand.Domestically, sentiments in the market gained another boost from domestic news reports suggesting that the ruling bloc may reconsider its push to raise taxes on corporations and stock investors.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 14-point-54 points, or one-point-85 percent, to close at 798-point-six.