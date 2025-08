Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony has been held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima to commemorate the Korean victims of the 1945 bombing.The service took place on Tuesday in front of the Korean Victims and Survivors Memorial Monument inside Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.Kim Ki-sung, head of the Hiroshima chapter of the Korean Residents Union in Japan, spoke of the devastation the atomic bombs caused and said he hopes that South Korea and Japan will work together to achieve world peace on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.In a social media post to mark the 80th anniversary of the bombing, President Lee Jae Myung expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and consoled the survivors.According to the South Korean embassy in Tokyo, around 40-thousand Koreans were killed during the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, while about 30-thousand survived.