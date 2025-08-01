Special Counsel Questions Key Figures ahead of Former First Lady’s Interrogation

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating multiple allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon-hee has summoned key figures a day ahead of her scheduled questioning.Deputy special prosecutor Oh Jeong-hee announced Tuesday that the team is looking into claims of election meddling and improper ties to the Unification Church.A former global director of the church, currently under arrest, is accused of delivering luxury gifts to Kim via a shaman figure known as Geon Jin in exchange for political favors.The investigation also involves allegations that Kim and former President Yoon Suk Yeol received illegal polling data from political broker Myung Tae-kyun during the 2022 presidential election, which allegedly influenced a party nomination.A former polling firm director has been questioned over the connection between the survey and that nomination.Separately, an executive from IMS Mobility was summoned over claims the company received improper investments totaling 18-point-four billion won, approximately 13-point-three million U.S. dollars, due to ties with Kim Ye-sung, a former aide to Kim Keon-hee.The special counsel suspects the funds were offered with expectations of political favors, as IMS Mobility was effectively insolvent at the time of the investment.