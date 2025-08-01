Menu Content

Special Team Reaffirms Resolve to Question Ex-First Lady Based on Law, Principle

Written: 2025-08-05 18:41:37Updated: 2025-08-05 18:58:18

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team probing allegations regarding ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee reaffirmed its resolve to conduct its investigation according to the law and principle, one day before Kim is set to appear for questioning.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, assistant counselor Oh Jeong-hee said department chief-level prosecutors are set to question the former first lady, and that the interrogation will be conducted under general procedures in line with the law and principle.

Earlier, Kim requested a guarantee that the questioning sessions will be separately conducted charge-by-charge, that each session will end before 6 p.m., and that she would be given a break in between.

Also on Tuesday, the special team summoned the Unification Church's former second-in-command, identified by his surname Yun, for the fourth time during his detention over allegations that he gifted Kim luxury items through a shaman known to have close ties with her in exchange for a chance to participate in state projects in Cambodia.
 
The team, meanwhile, said investigators have no plans until Wednesday to execute a warrant to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently in detention over his martial law action, to bring him in for questioning regarding the allegations against his wife.
