The nation’s police force is set to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its foundation with an online public exhibition of the preliminary designs for its first new uniforms in a decade.According to the National Police Agency, the event will run from Wednesday to August 12 on its website and social media accounts.There will also be a public survey on the government’s official online platform asking participants for suggestions to improve the designs.An offline event to select jackets, field uniforms and tactical uniforms from two to three prototypes began July 24 and will run through Monday.Based on the outcome of the online and offline events, improvements will be made and a trial period will take place before the final uniform design is announced on October 21.